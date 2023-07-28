Family Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 280.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,834 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

GOVT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.70. 8,328,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

