Facet Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $376.62. The stock had a trading volume of 63,566,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,624,168. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.33.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.