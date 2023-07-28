Facet Wealth Inc. Has $251,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Facet Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,839. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

