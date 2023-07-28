Facet Wealth Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $454.92. 3,404,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $437.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.06. The company has a market cap of $339.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

