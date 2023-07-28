Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,134 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.51. 5,536,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

