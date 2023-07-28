ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Gap Down to $164.33

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $164.33, but opened at $159.03. ExlService shares last traded at $152.22, with a volume of 154,040 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $201.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.29.

ExlService Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 1st.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $400.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

