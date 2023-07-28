Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,549 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. 2,731,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,996. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

