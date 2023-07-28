Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 65,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBML stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,622 shares. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

