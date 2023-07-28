Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $561,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Workday by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,163,000 after acquiring an additional 413,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday Stock Performance

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,644,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.17. 653,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.11, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $234.92.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.