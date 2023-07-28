Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,834 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.70 on Friday, hitting $151.84. 3,851,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,974. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

