Excelerate Energy’s (EE) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Shares of EE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. 103,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,264. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.26. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $211.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

