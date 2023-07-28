Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Posts Earnings Results

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $15.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.10 by $4.11, Briefing.com reports. Everest Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.79 EPS.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.94. 155,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,918. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

