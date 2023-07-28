Evercore ISI Trims Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Target Price to $15.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PARA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.95.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $15.04 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,710,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 537,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 214,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

