Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

