Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) PT Raised to $77.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

ELS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

NYSE:ELS traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,593. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.68. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.45.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

