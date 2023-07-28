Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Workday, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Workday in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Workday’s FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WDAY. StockNews.com raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.52.

WDAY stock opened at $229.80 on Friday. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $234.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.42 and a 200 day moving average of $200.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of -223.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

