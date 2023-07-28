Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AKAM. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,023.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,706,880.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,023.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,706,880.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,570 shares of company stock worth $400,592 and have sold 19,778 shares worth $1,772,908. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,892 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

