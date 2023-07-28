Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Issues Earnings Results

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.07. 2,413,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,035. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

