Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Issues Earnings Results

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.
Equinor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.07. 2,413,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,035. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Equinor ASA Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Equinor ASA
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.