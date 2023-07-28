Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $195.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $255.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.63.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $202.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.59 and its 200 day moving average is $211.75. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $240.35.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 273.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

