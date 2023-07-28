EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$88.00 at National Bank Financial

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$82.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EQB to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Price Performance

Shares of EQGPF remained flat at $56.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. EQB has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $56.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.