EOS Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002551 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $820.80 million and $64.63 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002069 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002936 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000921 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,098,089,902 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

