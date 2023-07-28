EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,674 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.66. 2,373,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,139. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.39 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.