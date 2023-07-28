EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 146.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 47.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 295 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.40. 1,287,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,303. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.39 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

