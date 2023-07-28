Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFSCP opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

