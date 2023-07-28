Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ EFSCP opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $22.25.
