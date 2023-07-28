Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares were up 9% on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $28.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enovix traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 5,335,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,233,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENVX. TD Cowen lowered Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix
Enovix Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.36.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 51.30% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enovix
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.