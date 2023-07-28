Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares were up 9% on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $28.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enovix traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 5,335,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,233,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENVX. TD Cowen lowered Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Enovix Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,621,000 after buying an additional 1,038,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,922,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,216,000 after purchasing an additional 49,389 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,461,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 732,485 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Enovix by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,605,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,853,000 after purchasing an additional 774,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 274,482 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 51.30% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

