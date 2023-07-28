Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Down 6.6%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) fell 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.38. 686,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,400,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXK shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $55.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,668,423 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,509 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,513,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 168,710 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $21,148,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 40.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,269,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 66.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,369,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 547,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.