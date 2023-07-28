Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New $418.05 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,804,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,052,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 4.99% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.06. 122,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,827. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $115.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

