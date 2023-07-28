Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,938,048 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,938,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,880,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whelan Financial raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 237,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $963,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,710,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 329,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 24,806 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,289. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $62.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1284 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

