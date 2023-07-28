Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Lowered by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE EMR traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,124. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.