Element Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.21. 25,297,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,200,674. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

