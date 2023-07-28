Element Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.19. 6,937,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,109,760. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

