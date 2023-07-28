Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Element Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to approx. $1.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 2,828,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,544. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.60. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $442,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $442,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Element Solutions by 86.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ESI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.