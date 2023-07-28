Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Element Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to approx. $1.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Element Solutions stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 2,828,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,544. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $65,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

