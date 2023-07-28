Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Element Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to approx. $1.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.
Element Solutions Stock Performance
Element Solutions stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 2,828,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,544. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.
Element Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions
In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $65,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Element Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
