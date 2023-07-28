Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $145.00 at Bank of America

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EA. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.09.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.81. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $364,143.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,738.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,699 shares of company stock worth $3,741,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $270,382,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,068 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.