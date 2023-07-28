Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.27. 2,568,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.16.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 216,046 shares of company stock valued at $19,145,434 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

