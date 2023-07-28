Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Edison International updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55 to $4.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.85 EPS.

Edison International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.86. 1,462,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 134.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several analysts have commented on EIX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.