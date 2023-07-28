Edison International Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.87 Per Share (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edison International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Edison International by 480.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $222,895,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Edison International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,270 shares during the period. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 134.70%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

