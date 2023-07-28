Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.44) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:ECOR opened at GBX 113 ($1.45) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £291.38 million, a PE ratio of 364.52, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,258.06%.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

