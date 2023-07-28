eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.43.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,199,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.94%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in eBay by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 11,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $113,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,512,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

