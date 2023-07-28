eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. eBay updated its Q3 guidance to $0.96-1.01 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.96-$1.01 EPS.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. eBay has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,164 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

