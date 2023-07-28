Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $203.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.95. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $211.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

