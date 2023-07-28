EAC Trading 29.1% Lower This Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. EAC has a total market cap of $320,954.30 and approximately $0.11 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EAC has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00312543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013545 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106985 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.