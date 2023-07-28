DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives $18.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities downgraded DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter valued at $2,753,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 255,162 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DZS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after buying an additional 109,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DZSI opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. DZS has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $19.66.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. DZS had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DZS will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

