DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.49

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.49 and last traded at $78.42, with a volume of 1328433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

