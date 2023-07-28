Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.85-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.68 billion-$8.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion. Dover also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.85 to $9.00 EPS.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $145.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.07 and a 200-day moving average of $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dover by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

