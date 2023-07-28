Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $270.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $402.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.95. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,784,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

