Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $483.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $465.00 to $483.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $402.58. The stock had a trading volume of 644,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,086. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.95. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,784,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

