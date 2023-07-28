Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of DMZPY stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $25.85.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

