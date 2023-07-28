Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D remained flat at $53.36 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,706. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.