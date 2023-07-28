Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.47. 891,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.